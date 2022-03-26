New Virginia Tech football offer: Zack Myers

Virginia Tech has already offered Myers's 2024 teammate Cayden Jones, and they made it to a game together last Fall (though they were not offered until the new staff arrived). That's a good starting point, though Myers has taken multiple visits to places like Tennessee and NC State in the time since. Selling him on a vision of the future - and a role in the system, given he's a bit of a LB/S tweener at this stage - is going to be a crucial step for the Hokies in paying off his existing relationship with the program. He's also a track prospect, so a potential two-sport path could be a selling point, too.