 New Virginia Tech football offer: Zack Myers
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 12:30:00 -0500') }}

New Virginia Tech football offer: Zack Myers

Tim Sullivan
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2023 athlete Zack Myers. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Mississippi, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty

The latest

Virginia Tech has already offered Myers's 2024 teammate Cayden Jones, and they made it to a game together last Fall (though they were not offered until the new staff arrived). That's a good starting point, though Myers has taken multiple visits to places like Tennessee and NC State in the time since. Selling him on a vision of the future - and a role in the system, given he's a bit of a LB/S tweener at this stage - is going to be a crucial step for the Hokies in paying off his existing relationship with the program. He's also a track prospect, so a potential two-sport path could be a selling point, too.

