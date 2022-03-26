New Virginia Tech football offer: Zack Myers

Virginia Tech has offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2023 athlete Zack Myers. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Mississippi, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty
The latest
Virginia Tech has already offered Myers's 2024 teammate Cayden Jones, and they made it to a game together last Fall (though they were not offered until the new staff arrived). That's a good starting point, though Myers has taken multiple visits to places like Tennessee and NC State in the time since. Selling him on a vision of the future - and a role in the system, given he's a bit of a LB/S tweener at this stage - is going to be a crucial step for the Hokies in paying off his existing relationship with the program. He's also a track prospect, so a potential two-sport path could be a selling point, too.
Film
