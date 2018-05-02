Despite offering Evans before he enters his junior year, it's safe to say they're not ahead of the curve here: the five-star prospect already boasts dozens of offers. That he comes from an area where Virginia Tech hasn't had consistent success on the recruiting trail makes it a little tougher. He does intend to take his time with a decision though, which should open the door just a crack. If VT is able to compete on the field on a national scale, they'll start to draw more attention from guys like this.