New Virginia Tech football offer: Zachary Evans
Virginia Tech has offered Houston (Texas) North Shore 2020 running back Zachary Evans. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Alabama, Arizona, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas
The latest
Despite offering Evans before he enters his junior year, it's safe to say they're not ahead of the curve here: the five-star prospect already boasts dozens of offers. That he comes from an area where Virginia Tech hasn't had consistent success on the recruiting trail makes it a little tougher. He does intend to take his time with a decision though, which should open the door just a crack. If VT is able to compete on the field on a national scale, they'll start to draw more attention from guys like this.