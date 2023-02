Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East 2026 linebacker Zachary Brown. Here's a quick look at him.

Brown hails from an area that the Hokie staff is prioritizing in Southern PA. With a number of different high schools in the area, though, Brown is actually the first from Central Dauphin East to pick up the opportunity. With most of his communication coming from personnel assistant Jan Johnson, he'll have to continue building bonds with the on-field staff. But a kid who who is still in his freshman year of high school should have ample opportunity to visit ini the next three years.

