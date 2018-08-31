Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Zaakir Brown

Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach Princess Anne 2022 athlete Zaakir Brown. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is Brown's first

Virginia Tech is in the door early for a prospect from a pipeline area. Obviously there's plenty of time for his recruitment to change, but for the time being, you have to expect the Hokies to be a major player as long as they want to.

{{ article.author_name }}