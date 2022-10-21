Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional 2024 running back Yasin Willis. Here's a quick look at him.

Willis has been to Rutgers a lot , and the Knights can obviously boast in-state status. However, the feeling has long been that as bigger programs get involved, it may be tough for RU to maintain that early advantage (as is often the case for North Jersey standouts). If he does opt to leave the state, Virginia Tech still has ground to make up, with Ole Miss and Pitt among those that have been on him the longest. Getting him to town this Fall may be tough, but the longer his recruitment goes, the more time there is to give him a view of Blacksburg.

