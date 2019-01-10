Alford has been pretty clear that staying close to home, even if it's not an explicit priority in his recruitment, is a likelihood based on the visits he's taken and has planned. If Iowa State is too far to visit, Virginia Tech will have to really work hard to bring him to town. He has made it to Colorado, so it's not a hard-and-fast rule, but certainly the programs in the Lone Star State have a leg up. The Hokies' coaching staff will have to prove how important he is to them if they want to alter the geographical landscape of his process thus far.