New Virginia Tech football offer: Xavier McGriff
Virginia Tech has offered Baldwin (Fla.) 2020 wide receiver Xavier McGriff. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Duke, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, UCF
The latest
McGriff is quietly building an offer list in the process of making the transition from "regional and mid-major" to "national." Virginia Tech and Oregon are probably the two biggest names on the list - not to overlook in-state UCF, which completed an undefeated season last year. The unranked prospect hails from the Jacksonville area in which VT has done so well lately - including with now-Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who ended his career as the Hokies' all-time leader in every meaningful category - and that provides at least one connection. The staff will have to continue building more, including hopefully getting McGriff on-campus this Summer to get a head-start before other ACC and SEC powers get involved.