McGriff is quietly building an offer list in the process of making the transition from "regional and mid-major" to "national." Virginia Tech and Oregon are probably the two biggest names on the list - not to overlook in-state UCF, which completed an undefeated season last year. The unranked prospect hails from the Jacksonville area in which VT has done so well lately - including with now-Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who ended his career as the Hokies' all-time leader in every meaningful category - and that provides at least one connection. The staff will have to continue building more, including hopefully getting McGriff on-campus this Summer to get a head-start before other ACC and SEC powers get involved.