Virginia Tech has offered Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake 2024 defensive end Xavier Gilliam. Here's a quick look at him.

Gilliam has a couple other Power-5 offers from programs with ties back to the DMV region, but Virginia Tech becomes the first close-to-home option. He's already visited Maryland and Penn State (both last Summer), so the Hokies have a little bit of catch-up to play, but ace DMV recruiter Tyler Bowen is his primary contact in Blacksburg, and VT should be able to make up ground quickly. A visit to campus is possible this offseason for the high school DE/DT whose frame likely sees him play on the interior at the next level.

----

