Virginia Tech is arguably the biggest name to enter the mix for Milum, and outside of hometown Marshall (the program that VT is definitely higher-profile than, but to which he had previously committed on the baseball diamond), the closest, as well. The Hokies have gone off-and-on with their recruiting efforts in the Mountain State, and a player from its southwest portion should be among the greater priorities within that area. With the relative proximity to Blacksburg, look for Milum to take an unofficial visit to campus for a game this Fall... but obviously with more than two years to go in his recruiting process, we're in a "build early connections" phase rather than a "wrap up the commitment" effort. For a high school tight end who's almost certainly an offensive lineman at the next level, there's obviously plenty of change that can happen in his process.