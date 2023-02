Virginia Tech has offered Covington (Ky.) Catholic 2024 tight end Willie Rodriguez. Here's a quick look at him.

While Rodriguez has seen some major-conference programs in-person, Virginia Tech is the first Power-5 school to issue him a scholarship offer. He's been to hometown Cincinnati (located just across the Ohio River from his hometown, at least) and nearby Louisville on a few occasions, and saw the likes of Notre Dame for a game this Fall. He plans to check out Virginia Tech at the conclusion of the February Dead Period, and if he likes what he sees in Blacksburg, the Hokies should be very well poised to have staying power in his recruitment.

