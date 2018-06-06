Pritchard has just started building his name on the recruiting trail, with VT his fourth Power-5 offer. Hailing from the Richmond area, he's right in VT's pipelines (he attended the camp at Randolph Macon last night). Look for him to make his way to Blacksburg sooner rather than later, and the Hokies should be in very good position if they choose to pursue. They can be selective with offensive linemen in the 2019 class at this point, so clearly they saw a lot to like to offer him, and should keep up the attention on the unranked prospect.