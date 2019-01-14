Auburn has been considered the favorite for Anderson, even though he has offers from around the country and couldn't be considered a lock for any particular program. Fortunately for VT, he plans to take his time and see a number of options before making his commitment (and even the first commitment isn't always the final one for players from the Southeast). VT can sell its history - and its need - along the defensive line, but needs to get Anderson on an unofficial visit to campus to have a chance to be seriously in the mix going forward.