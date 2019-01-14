New Virginia Tech football offer: William Anderson
Virginia Tech has offered Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown 2020 defensive end William Anderson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Wisconsin
The latest
Auburn has been considered the favorite for Anderson, even though he has offers from around the country and couldn't be considered a lock for any particular program. Fortunately for VT, he plans to take his time and see a number of options before making his commitment (and even the first commitment isn't always the final one for players from the Southeast). VT can sell its history - and its need - along the defensive line, but needs to get Anderson on an unofficial visit to campus to have a chance to be seriously in the mix going forward.