Wilson camped in Blacksburg last June, so there's some familiarity wit the program (and he's also been proactive in his desire to learn more about it). There's a catch, though: his previous recruiter, Brad Glenn, has departed the program - and offered Wilson at his new stop, Cincinnati, before the Hokies hopped into the mix. Getting the passer back to town for another look at campus and a chance to get to know QBs coach Tyler Bowen and offensive analyst Brian Crist should allow the Orange and Maroon to be right in the thick of his recruitment.