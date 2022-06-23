New Virginia Tech football offer: Wendell Gregory
Virginia Tech has offered Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Wendell Gregory. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Arkansas State
The latest
Even though he's a Rivals250 prospect, the Virginia Tech offer to Gregory sort of flew under the radar when it came through last week. He's taken a handful of visits around the region and is over a dozen Power-5 offers at this stage. The Hokies' fortunes in Georgia have waxed and waned over time, though the staff seems to be on an upswing in terms of the effort put in within the past couple weeks. If the coaches can get him on a visit this Summer, they should have a real shot here, otherwise they'll have to make a statement on the field that they're a realistic option for highly ranked players going forward.
Film
