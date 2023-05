Virginia Tech has offered Matawan (N.J.) 2026 athlete Welman Crooms. Here's a quick look at him.

Crooms hails from the New York region of the Garden State, but doesn't attend one of the Catholic schools that tend to stockpile the area's top football talent. That has kept him a little bit more under the radar, but with the Hokies joining BC and Pitt, there's no question that others are going to really begin sniffing around. His only recruiting visit to date has been to Rutgers (no offer), so if VT can get him to town before the attention really picks up, the relationship he's begun to build with Elijah Brooks can keep the Orange and Maroon in strong position.

