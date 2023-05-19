Virginia Tech has offered Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square 2024 offensive lineman Web Davidson. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmF0ZWZ1bCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVmlyZ2lu aWEgVGVjaC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGJy ZW50ZGF2aXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoYnJlbnRkYXZp czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdXN0eU1hbnNl bGxfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSdXN0eU1hbnNlbGxfPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p3aW5kb24zNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AandpbmRvbjM1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RhdHRuYWxsc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkB0YXR0bmFsbHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzB0bVM5WGs2Y2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wdG1TOVhrNmNhPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFdlYiBEYXZpZHNvbiAoQFdlYkRhdmlkc29uOCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XZWJEYXZpZHNvbjgvc3RhdHVzLzE2 NTkwMDU5MTMwOTU3MTY4NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE4 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Other offers

Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Samford

The latest

Although he has a decent little offer list, Davidson has only been on a handful of visits - to places around SEC Country, for the most part. How he approaches this Summer will tell the tale. It's a real "rubber meets the road" moment for a rising senior with a half-dozen Power-5 options, so deciding if he wants to work for offers from the Floridas and Ole Misses of the world (both of which he's already visited) or check out the programs that are already showing him opportunities will go a long way toward determining if VT has a real shot here. His communication has been with non-coaching staffer Brent Davis, so building a bond with the on-field staff will have to happen if the Hokies are to win out.

Game breakdown

Davidson has a bit of a top-heavy build at this point, with good arm and trunk strength but relatively skinny legs. Despite that, he manages to move pretty light on his feet, with the ability to keep his legs chopping, and to get off thew ball reasonably quickly at the snap. He'll still want to redistribute his mass, going from a barrel-chested guy to a more generally big one with powerful legs, and that will allow him to add more power to what is currently an "overwhelm with my upper body strength" style of play. He has good downfield speed which, while not that important for offensive linemen on its own, indicates that there's athletic potential to continue developing. Getting more precise with his footwork should help him take his game to another level.

Film