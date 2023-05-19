New Virginia Tech football offer: Web Davidson
Virginia Tech has offered Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square 2024 offensive lineman Web Davidson. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, UAB, Samford
The latest
Although he has a decent little offer list, Davidson has only been on a handful of visits - to places around SEC Country, for the most part. How he approaches this Summer will tell the tale. It's a real "rubber meets the road" moment for a rising senior with a half-dozen Power-5 options, so deciding if he wants to work for offers from the Floridas and Ole Misses of the world (both of which he's already visited) or check out the programs that are already showing him opportunities will go a long way toward determining if VT has a real shot here. His communication has been with non-coaching staffer Brent Davis, so building a bond with the on-field staff will have to happen if the Hokies are to win out.
Game breakdown
Davidson has a bit of a top-heavy build at this point, with good arm and trunk strength but relatively skinny legs. Despite that, he manages to move pretty light on his feet, with the ability to keep his legs chopping, and to get off thew ball reasonably quickly at the snap. He'll still want to redistribute his mass, going from a barrel-chested guy to a more generally big one with powerful legs, and that will allow him to add more power to what is currently an "overwhelm with my upper body strength" style of play. He has good downfield speed which, while not that important for offensive linemen on its own, indicates that there's athletic potential to continue developing. Getting more precise with his footwork should help him take his game to another level.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---