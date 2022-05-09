New Virginia Tech football offer: Walter Matthews

Matthews has had a big Spring, adding most of his offers in the past month-plus. The Hokies hopped on board over the weekend, and should have a realistic shot to build a bit of a relationship before more big-time programs in the Southeast come calling. The pull of the SEC should be strong, though, and his parents went to Vanderbilt so there are family (and academic) connections to even a lower-profile football school in the league. The Hokies' ability to pull from the Atlanta area will be tested with this one - and a Summer visit would be a nice boost to their chances.