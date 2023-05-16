Virginia Tech has offeredSavannah (Ga.) Calvary Day 2025 defensive tackle Walter Mathis. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

West Virginia, Duke, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty

The latest

Mathis has been putting himself out there since his days in middle school, but the majority of his offers have come since releasing his sophomore-year film a couple weeks back. The Hokies have connections to the Savannah area through area recruiter Shawn Quinn (the former head coach at Savannah State) and getting through the door early is crucial when it comes to winning out-of-region recruitments. If Mathis blows up into a major-conference prospect, the Hokies can point back to their early faith in him, but even better would be getting him to campus this Summer to build meaningful bonds before that even happens.

Game breakdown

Mathis plays primarily as a defensive end, but his body type appears to point to a future growing into a full-time interior prospect. From there, his incredibly quick get-off at the snap - and the fact that he's able to fire out low - will allow him to be a major penetrator on the interior. He over-relies on his momentum to execute bull-rushes, and needs to have a wider array of power moves (and complement them with block-shedding technique) to continue to find success going forward, but at the high school level his speed and strength combo is borderline unstoppable. His tenacity to drive backwards - and, if unblocked, to chase down the RB or QB from the backside - is a major asset, and as he fills out physically, he should be a target for programs coast to coast.

