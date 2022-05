New Virginia Tech football offer: Walker White

White is a Rivals250 member, but only just starting to really kick his recruitment into high gear. He's shown a willingness to visit many schools that are interested in him (including some that haven't offered), so picking up the Hokies offer on the heels of Brad Glenn's stop into his school is a good start to facilitating a trip to Blacksburg this Summer. VT's quarterback recruiting has mostly shifted focus to 2024 now that a 2023 pledge is in the fold, and the coaches are casting a wide net, so seeing who they focus on down the line will be an intriguing storyline to keep an eye on.