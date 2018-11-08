Lee is a relative late-comer to football, having previously considered himself a basketball player first. However, in two years on the gridiron, he's managed to show that it's his path forward. He comes from an area that's a priority for the Hokies (though they've had mixed success in recent classes), and they're the first program to recognize him with an offer. Look for a visit in the future, but for now, the Virginia Tech staff has stayed well ahead of the competition.