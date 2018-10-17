New Virginia Tech football offer: Tywone Malone
Virginia Tech has offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2021 defensive tackle Tywone Malone. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Rutgers, Tennessee (interest but no offer from others)
The latest
Virginia Tech is in the door early here, but that's no guarantee: Malone is slated to be a bigtime player, and he's at one of New Jersey's best-known programs, so the exposure will be there to make him a target of several national powers. That makes it a wise decision to get involved before those others schools do. The Hokies have been chipping away at the Garden State in recent years, with 2017's Bryce Watts and 2019's Nyquee Hawkins among their notable lands. They'll need to get Malone down to campus if they want him to continue that trend, but there's certainly plenty of time to make that happen.