Virginia Tech has offered Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 2026 athlete Tyreek King. Here's a quick at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Marshall, Memphis, Miami (OH), Toledo, Tulane, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

The Hokies have worked hard in the Volunteer State in recent classes, with some pretty good results (rising sophomores Ayden Greene and Mose Phillips are from Knoxville and Nashville, respectively, for example). Keeping the pipeline rolling is important, and King has some decent connections. He trains with National Playmakers Academy, the Nashville-based group that receiver Chance Fitzgerald was part of in high school, and Knoxville is just a three-hour drive or so from Blacksburg. Shawn Quinn, as the Hokies' lead East Tennessee recruiter, has done a solid job on the trail. Getting King to town for a visit will be key.

Film

Game breakdown

King is the quintessential slot receiver: he's good at catching screens and turning them into big plays, or sneaking up a seam (in high school, he's actually doing it manned-up on corners) to get deep. He catches the ball with his hands away from his body - and importantly, he's good at tucking it quickly and putting on a burst of speed to pull away from defenders. He's not an elite side-to-side jitterbug athlete nor is his top-end speed going to win any olympic medals, but his two-step acceleration and his ability to see gaps and weave through traffic make him a big-play threat.