News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-04 10:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Tylon Lee

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Pace (Fla.) 2025 defensive end Tylon Lee. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Lee's sophomore film is impressive enough that VT didn't want to be late to the party in offering - and the Hokies are the only offer on the table at this point. His contact has been with Grad Assistant Korey Rush, so typically the full shape of a player's recruitment from the Hokies' end does not become clear until having an in-depth conversation wit one of the on-field coaches. However, the more the Hokies stick in his mind now as first to show faith in him, the better a shot they'll have down the road when his process becomes a highly competitive one.

Film

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}