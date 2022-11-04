Virginia Tech has offered Pace (Fla.) 2025 defensive end Tylon Lee. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech is his first

Lee's sophomore film is impressive enough that VT didn't want to be late to the party in offering - and the Hokies are the only offer on the table at this point. His contact has been with Grad Assistant Korey Rush, so typically the full shape of a player's recruitment from the Hokies' end does not become clear until having an in-depth conversation wit one of the on-field coaches. However, the more the Hokies stick in his mind now as first to show faith in him, the better a shot they'll have down the road when his process becomes a highly competitive one.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---