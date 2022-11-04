PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy
bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy
dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q
cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg
ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm
bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov
L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm
Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg
JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7
Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv
dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg
ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH
VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl
aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv
bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD
cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt
X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0
eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-04 10:20:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
New Virginia Tech football offer: Tylon Lee
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Pace (Fla.) 2025 defensive end Tylon Lee. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler! Other offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Lee's sophomore film is impressive enough that VT didn't want to be late to the party in offering - and the Hokies are the only offer on the table at this point. His contact has been with Grad Assistant Korey Rush, so typically the full shape of a player's recruitment from the Hokies' end does not become clear until having an in-depth conversation wit one of the on-field coaches. However, the more the Hokies stick in his mind now as first to show faith in him, the better a shot they'll have down the road when his process becomes a highly competitive one.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler! Follow us on Twitter: @ Hokie_Haven @ sullivti @ realtbannerman Like us on Facebook, s upport the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @ Hokie_Haven. Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here. Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---
Certain data provided by STATS, LLC
© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.