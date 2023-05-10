Virginia Tech has offered Andrews (N.C.) 2024 offensive lineman Tyler West. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgVGFsayB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaFNoYXduUXVpbm48L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gaGF2ZSBy ZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZC PC9hPiBUaGFuayB5b3UhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Dcm9va19WVD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3Jvb2tfVlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hicmVudGRhdmlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGJyZW50ZGF2aXM8L2E+IPCfn6Twn5+g8J+mgyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd1NWYmJ1MVBPeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dTVmJidTFQT3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgV2VzdCAoQFR5bGVy X1dlc3Q3NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlcl9X ZXN0Nzcvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTU5ODAzODQ3NzU5NjI2Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Other offers

Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina

The latest

Hailing from a small town in the western corner of North Carolina, West has begun to pick up offers this Spring as his film circulates. The Hokies are in the door reasonably early, and there's something to be said for the sense of familiarity with his Smoky Mountains town he'll feel in Blacksburg. The Hokies' need for offensive linemen - it's beginning to approach "dire" as it relates to realistic tackle options in the 2024 class - is going to be a major selling point down the road, as well.

Game breakdown

West fits the physical characteristics for a top offensive line prospect: at 6-5, 275, he looks pretty filled out already, and will easily clear 300 pounds in a college strength program. He's at his best in drive-blocking, where he strikes defenders low and keeps his legs moving through contact (and to the point of burying the opposition with a pancake). He'll want to refine his technique, since he tends to duck his head down and over-extend the arms (shoving, rather than blocking, his way downfield), which will make it easy for high-level defenders to shed his blocks. He's also inexperienced in pass-blocking due to the nature of his high school offense and will have a lot to learn there.

