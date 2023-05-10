New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyler West
Virginia Tech has offered Andrews (N.C.) 2024 offensive lineman Tyler West. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina
The latest
Hailing from a small town in the western corner of North Carolina, West has begun to pick up offers this Spring as his film circulates. The Hokies are in the door reasonably early, and there's something to be said for the sense of familiarity with his Smoky Mountains town he'll feel in Blacksburg. The Hokies' need for offensive linemen - it's beginning to approach "dire" as it relates to realistic tackle options in the 2024 class - is going to be a major selling point down the road, as well.
Game breakdown
West fits the physical characteristics for a top offensive line prospect: at 6-5, 275, he looks pretty filled out already, and will easily clear 300 pounds in a college strength program. He's at his best in drive-blocking, where he strikes defenders low and keeps his legs moving through contact (and to the point of burying the opposition with a pancake). He'll want to refine his technique, since he tends to duck his head down and over-extend the arms (shoving, rather than blocking, his way downfield), which will make it easy for high-level defenders to shed his blocks. He's also inexperienced in pass-blocking due to the nature of his high school offense and will have a lot to learn there.
Film
