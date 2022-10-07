Virginia Tech has offered Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott. Here's a quick look at him.

Scott made an early commitment to Arkansas State when the Red Wolves were among the first to offer. Programs from both the Group of 5 and Power-5 ranks continued offering, though, and the dam finally broke earlier this week with a decommitment. It didn't take the Hokies long to jump onboard, with both defensive backs coaches - safeties coach Pierson Prioleau and corners coach Derek Jones - involved in recruiting him. While he hasn't set up a visit to Blacksburg yet, should one happen the Orange and Maroon will be right in the thick of it, even with schools continuing to offer him in waves.

