Virginia Tech has offered Mount Airy (N.C.) 2024 running back Tyler Mason. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Mason has long been on the radar of the Hokies, and running backs coach Stu Holt has plenty of connections to the region and to Mason himself. Being the first Power-5 offer for a prospect whose interest in the Orange and Maroon has always been clear? That's a good place to start. Look for the junior to take a visit to Blacksburg this offseason, and if all goes well, the Orange and Maroon will cement themselves as the No. 1 program on his list in the early stages.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---