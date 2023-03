Butts-Baker visited Virginia Tech as far back as the 2021 football season, but even though he developed into a double-digit offer guy in the interim, the Hokies didn't seriously escalate his recruitment until he visited for a spring practice yesterday. The Hokies have made no bones about their desire to be a dominant force in the 757, and continuing to emphasize his recruitment should allow the Orange and Maroon to vault to the top of his list (his other early favorites include Maryland and Old Dominion).