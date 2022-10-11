Virginia Tech has offered Greenville (S.C.) 2023 wide receiver Tyler Brown. Here's a quick look at him.

Brown fielded some early interest from Virginia Tech, but the Hokies never offered before he made a commitment to Minnesota in June. However, the Orange and Maroon kept lines of communication open (and have hosted some of his high school teammates on visits already this Fall), and as soon as he pulled back from his pledge to the Gophers, they hopped on board. With a need for explosiveness at the receiver position, they have a lot to sell, and he should make the relatively quick trip to Blacksburg in the near future. With primarily FCS competition at this stage, he iron is hot to strike in his recruitment.

