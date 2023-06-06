Virginia Tech has offered Glade Spring (Va.) Patrick Henry 2025 offensive lineman Tyler Barrett. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIGFuZCBibGVzc2VkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgYWZ0 ZXIgYSBncmVhdCBjYW1wIHllc3RlcmRheSBJIHJlY2VpdmVkIGEgb2ZmZXIg ZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5pYSB0ZWNoISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSG9raWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9raWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoYnJlbnRkYXZpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY29hY2hicmVudGRhdmlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoc3R1aG9sdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29h Y2hzdHVob2x0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoUHJ5VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUHJ5VlQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENyb29rX1ZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUnd3eVBMa2p1WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J3d3lQTGtqdVo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgQmFycmV0dCAoQEJhcnJldHRUeWxlcjc4 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhcnJldHRUeWxlcjc4 L3N0YXR1cy8xNjY1ODI1MDk4MzU4NTYyODIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bmUgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Norfolk State

The latest

Barrett has visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, and pick up his offer from the Hokies yesterday after camping for the coaches on Sunday. That's a very strong start to his recruitment, and of course the natural geography of SWVA means Virginia Tech is the most-local program for him. As he moves through his junior year this Fall, the development of his offer list will be a storyline to watch - but no matter how much his star rises, the Hokies should remain in strong shape as long as they want to be.

Game Breakdown

As a bigger lineman already - one who's more likely to have to cut weight to reshape his body than work hard to get up to college size - Barrett shows surprisingly good overall speed and a strong ability to keep his feet moving, whether to find work or to dominate a one-on-one rep he's engaged in. He'll have to work hard on flexibility to play with better leverage by the time he gets to the next level, and as with many young players, he risks getting called for holding with his desire to bury opponents that he has poor hand placement on, but aside from less-than-ideal height, he checks the rest of the boxes as a sophomore who still have two years to develop.

Film