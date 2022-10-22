Virginia Tech has offered Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2026 outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Atkinson has just about any offer a prospect could want... and he's midway through his freshman year of high school ball. A linebacker whose frame could see hm grow into a pure edge rusher, he's got the athletic ability and nose for the football that top programs covet. He has also shown to be willing to visit programs around the Southeast and up into the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, and that factor combined with the Hokies' interest in a number of players from Gwinnett County could facilitate a visit in the not-so-distant future (though after the season seems more likely than one of the final two home games).

