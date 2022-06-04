New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyler Aronson

After previously playing at Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin, Aronson will finish his high school career at Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas - one of the top high school powerhouses in the nation. That means it's a smart move for the Hokies to get in early, since the exposure at STA is certain to mean buckets of offers for a kid with his talent. He's already scheduled an unofficial visit to Blacksburg - participating in summer camp sessions next weekend - and if the Hokies can build strong personal bonds with him at that time, they can stay in the mix for the long haul.