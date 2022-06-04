New Virginia Tech football offer: Tyler Aronson
Virginia Tech has offered Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 quarterback Tyler Aronson. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Southern Methodist, Alabama A&M, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
After previously playing at Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin, Aronson will finish his high school career at Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas - one of the top high school powerhouses in the nation. That means it's a smart move for the Hokies to get in early, since the exposure at STA is certain to mean buckets of offers for a kid with his talent. He's already scheduled an unofficial visit to Blacksburg - participating in summer camp sessions next weekend - and if the Hokies can build strong personal bonds with him at that time, they can stay in the mix for the long haul.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!