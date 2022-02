New Virginia Tech football offer: Ty Perkins

Perkins has worked hard to get his name on the map, with a packed camp schedule last Summer, and a number of unofficial visits this offseason. Nevertheless, Virginia Tech became the first Power-5 program to take a chance on him, and that sets up the Hokies nicely in the early stages of his recruiting process. While he's planning to be well-traveled this Spring, he hasn't nailed down a date to make his way to Blacksburg just yet - though making it for a gameday is also a priority, too.