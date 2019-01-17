New Virginia Tech football offer: Tunmise Adeleye
Virginia Tech has offered Katy (Texas) Tompkins 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, others
The latest
The Hokies have been trying to crack into the Lone Star State for a few years now, with limited success in the process. However, the only way to change that is to continue to put in the effort, and the staff intends to do just that (and various members of it have connections back to Texas). Adeleye already has some bigtime attention despite only breaking onto the scene late this Fall, so the competition will be stiff. However, look for the coaches to work to convince him to take a visit at some point. If they can make that happen, he becomes a realistic option.