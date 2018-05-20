Virginia Tech is Gleason's initial suitor, though many more will come for the pass-first quarterback with a bit of athleticism. He plays for a power program in the Tampa area (after previously playing at another power program across the bay in Tarpon Springs East Lake) - and the Hokies have prioritized Central Florida off and on since the current coaching staff has taken over. Making an impact at Plant would be a major move. Expect Gleason's recruitment to pick up from here, but VT will always have the honor of having been in the door first. A swing through Blacksburg this Summer is likely.