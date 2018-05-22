Thompson is committed to Florida State, and there's a pretty good likelihood that nothing ultimately comes directly of this offer: Thompson seems pretty locked in with the Noles (despite classmate Kenyatta Watson decommitting and ultimately flipping to Texas at the beginning of the month). However, there's no harm in issuing offers, and building a foothold at one of the power programs in the Atlanta suburbs - a very important territory to the Hokies - is a good idea. If VT can get legitimate interest from Thompson (and they need defensive tackles in this class), consider that a bonus.