New Virginia Tech football offer: Troy Stevenson

Stevenson hails from an area that the Hokies have found some success with in recent classes (after not a whole lot historically) - the coastal area of South Carolina. After safeties coach Pierson Prioleau was a regular visitor to the region during the contact period in January, he made the offer to Stevenson this week. The Class of 2024 prospect has been somewhat limited on the visit trail to date - seeing in-state South Carolina and Penn State for games in the Fall (worth noting that some of the PSU relationships are boound to carry over to the new VT staff) - Blacksburg will be on the docket for this Spring, and the staff can make major inroads at that time.