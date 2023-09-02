Virginia Tech has offered Shaker Heights (Ohio) 2025 safety Trey McNutt. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Ohio State, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Tennessee State

The latest

Virginia Tech has a couple 2024 commits from Northeast Ohio, but McNutt would be the biggest pull yet by a wide margin for a team that is relatively new to recruiting the region (at least in the past 10 years or so). Ohioans with Buckeye offers and multiple visits to Columbus don't often end up anywhere else, so the Hokies will have to fight hard to even draw a visit. If that comes to fruition, there'll be a real shot, but that's a bridge to cross when it comes.

Film

Game breakdown

McNutt's burst of quickness immediately jumps out on tape. He has a tendency to look like he's taking a play easy, and as soon as he needs to make a break on the ball (or on offense, as soon as he gets it into his hands), he plants one foot in the dirt and he's gone. He has a natural ball-hawk ability that's well-served by that quickness, and he forces tons of turnovers in the secondary. He's a willing tackler, though he'll be able to bring the lumber a bit more when he fills out his long, lean frame.