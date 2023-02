Virginia Tech has offered Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2025 wide receiver Trey Jones. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Although he has been used primarily as a special-teams players for a loaded Oscar Smith team (traditionally one of the 757's stronger programs), don't take Jones lightly: he's a legit track athlete whose speed shows on film. Duke - via old friend Zohn Burden, the running backs coach in Justin Fuente's first couple years in Blacksburg - offered him in October, and now that Virginia Tech is on the table, look for a number of other major programs to give him a look in the coming months. Visiting for spring practice may be difficult to fit in with track season, but a summer trip to VT is likely.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---