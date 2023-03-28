Virginia Tech has offered Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield 2024 offensive lineman Trevor Szymanski. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Szymanski hails from what should be a pipeline area in Baltimore, and his offer was the product of new running backs coach (and ace recruiter throughout the DMV and Maryland) Elijah Brooks. The Hokies' board on offensive line has been consistently expanding in recent weeks, but a player who checks so many boxes for the Hokies should have been an obvious candidate a while back. Getting him to town to make up for lost time - he's visited the likes of Pitt and Maryland, among others - should allow VT to be right in the mix.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---