Virginia Tech has offered Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook 2024 offensive lineman Trenton Mitchell. Here's a quick look at him.

Mitchell has quietly built up a head of steam on the recruiting trail this Spring, reaching double-digit FBS offers with Virginia Tech becoming the third from the Power-5 ranks. He visited Blacksburg for the spring game Saturday, and with the opportunity to meet offensive line coach Ron Crook (and the Hokies' OL board being reshuffled after the positional coaching change), he picked up an offer from the Orange and Maroon before leaving town. He hails from the western suburbs of Charlotte, an area the Hokies have recruited well in recent classes.

