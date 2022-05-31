New Virginia Tech football offer: Trent Wilson

Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) St. John's 2025 defensive end Trent Wilson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgia Tech, Maryland, Notre Dame, Akron, Connecticut, Marshall, Toledo
The latest
Wilson had a couple early offers (including the one from Notre Dame), but truly burst onto the scene after an impressive showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia a couple weeks back. Virginia Tech offered a couple of his teammates over the past few days as well, and Tyler Bowen's long history of recruiting the DMV should pay dividends. Getting a crew from SJC down to Blacksburg for a visit and reacquainting that high school program (which had some frosty relations with the previous coaching staff) with Virginia Tech will be on the docket for this Summer.
Film
