New Virginia Tech football offer: Trent Wilson

Wilson had a couple early offers (including the one from Notre Dame), but truly burst onto the scene after an impressive showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia a couple weeks back. Virginia Tech offered a couple of his teammates over the past few days as well, and Tyler Bowen's long history of recruiting the DMV should pay dividends. Getting a crew from SJC down to Blacksburg for a visit and reacquainting that high school program (which had some frosty relations with the previous coaching staff) with Virginia Tech will be on the docket for this Summer.