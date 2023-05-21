News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Tre Poteat

Virginia tech has offered Verona (Wisc.) Area 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Massachusetts, South Florida, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky, Howard, South Carolina State

The latest

Hailing from Wisconsin, Poteat has plenty of natural connections to the Midwest and has made no secret of the fact that he's most comfortable with the schools from his home region. Hometown Wisconsin probably tops that list - he visited twice in April alone - but for a team like Virginia Tech, getting him to head East for a visit will be just step one. There are plenty of selling points - VT has some Midwest ties, and of course the program's history of producing defensive backs speaks for itself - and getting the platform to deliver those will be the key.

Game breakdown

Poteat is an explosive athlete with good initial burst and solid speed at the top end. He has a nice, steady backpedal that he can move pretty quickly in, so he doesn't have to turn and run with receivers as early in the route stem. He has a natural feel for playing the ball in the air, and particularly breaks very well in zone coverage. He can have some wasted motion in his change-of-direction moments (both defensive and with the ball in his hands), and cleaning up his fluidity of motion will allow him to take advantage of his athleticism even better. He's also a willing tackler, but will have to add more strength to bring college players to ground.

