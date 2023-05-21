Virginia tech has offered Verona (Wisc.) Area 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHRoZSBvZmZlciEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SG9raWVzRkI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvSG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29Ib2tpZXM8L2E+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoUHJ5VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUHJ5 VlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTWFy dmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01hcnZlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoZGpDaGVldGFoP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaGRqQ2hlZXRhaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yaWJyYWhpbTI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkByaWJyYWhpbTI5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19DbGludD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2 YWxzX0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zl cm9uYVdpbGRjYXRGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmVyb25hV2ls ZGNhdEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Ntc2Jh Y2FkZW15P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzbXNiYWNhZGVteTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxlblRyaWV1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbGxlblRyaWV1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V2YW5fRmxvb2Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGV2YW5fZmxvb2Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQnJ5YW5fQXVsdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJ5YW5fQXVs dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWtlS29jbz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFrZUtvY288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVXST9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVXSTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJsYWNrd2VsbF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoQmxhY2t3ZWxsXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8yNDdyZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAy NDdyZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzI0N1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3U3BvcnRzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWTdqcUxOT01jcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1k3anFMTk9NY3A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2To/Cdk7vwnZOu IPCdk5/wnZO48J2TvfCdk67wnZOq8J2TvSAoQFBvdGVhdFRyZSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qb3RlYXRUcmUvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTk2 MjAzOTkzNTU2NjY0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE5LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Massachusetts, South Florida, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky, Howard, South Carolina State

The latest

Hailing from Wisconsin, Poteat has plenty of natural connections to the Midwest and has made no secret of the fact that he's most comfortable with the schools from his home region. Hometown Wisconsin probably tops that list - he visited twice in April alone - but for a team like Virginia Tech, getting him to head East for a visit will be just step one. There are plenty of selling points - VT has some Midwest ties, and of course the program's history of producing defensive backs speaks for itself - and getting the platform to deliver those will be the key.

Game breakdown

Poteat is an explosive athlete with good initial burst and solid speed at the top end. He has a nice, steady backpedal that he can move pretty quickly in, so he doesn't have to turn and run with receivers as early in the route stem. He has a natural feel for playing the ball in the air, and particularly breaks very well in zone coverage. He can have some wasted motion in his change-of-direction moments (both defensive and with the ball in his hands), and cleaning up his fluidity of motion will allow him to take advantage of his athleticism even better. He's also a willing tackler, but will have to add more strength to bring college players to ground.

Film