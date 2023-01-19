Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2025 quarterback Tramell Jones. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies have shifted some of their recruiting focus to establishing a quarterback board for the 2025 class - with the priorities in the 2024 group already set at the position. Brad Glenn was in Northeast Florida Wednesday to make the offer after stopping by the school. There's a catch for the Hokies, though: Jones already hols offers from a number of programs in the Southeast, and has taken visits around the region (including to some programs that have not yet pulled the trigger on an offer). The Hokies are playing catch-up to an extent, and will have to get him to campus to have a legit shot. That should happen at least by summer camp season, and making him an early priority should help remain in the mix for that long.

