New Virginia Tech football offer: Tralon Mitchell

Virginia Tech identified Mitchell early, and he visited Blacksburg back in March before picking up his offer this weekend. With only mid-major competition at this point, the Orange and Maroon are in good shape. Mitchell is a positionally versatile guy, playing as a tailback in a wishbone offense at the high school level, but with the size to project to a number of different spots on the field. The Hokies determining and selling him on a long-term plan will be key to their recruiting effort.