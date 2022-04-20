 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Tralon Mitchell
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-20 14:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Tralon Mitchell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash 2023 running back Tralon Mitchell. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

The latest

Virginia Tech identified Mitchell early, and he visited Blacksburg back in March before picking up his offer this weekend. With only mid-major competition at this point, the Orange and Maroon are in good shape. Mitchell is a positionally versatile guy, playing as a tailback in a wishbone offense at the high school level, but with the size to project to a number of different spots on the field. The Hokies determining and selling him on a long-term plan will be key to their recruiting effort.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}