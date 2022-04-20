New Virginia Tech football offer: Tralon Mitchell

Virginia Tech has offered Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash 2023 running back Tralon Mitchell. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Coastal Carolina, East Carolina
The latest
Virginia Tech identified Mitchell early, and he visited Blacksburg back in March before picking up his offer this weekend. With only mid-major competition at this point, the Orange and Maroon are in good shape. Mitchell is a positionally versatile guy, playing as a tailback in a wishbone offense at the high school level, but with the size to project to a number of different spots on the field. The Hokies determining and selling him on a long-term plan will be key to their recruiting effort.
