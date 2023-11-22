Virginia Tech has offered Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek 2025 defensive end Trajen Odom. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

The latest

Odom participated in Virginia Tech's elite camp in late July, but was unable to make a game in Lane Stadium this Fall. He was, however, well-traveled - in addition to close-to-home stops at Duke and UNC, he also saw Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, and others. Virginia Tech's mission is to continue building a relationship with him (he's primarily communicated with DL coach JC Price so far), because Odom has a huge offer list already, and it's only going to continue to get bigger. Proving the right on-field trajectory is important when prospects meet that profile, as well.

Film

Game breakdown

At 265 pounds, Odom still looks pretty slim, and he has plenty of frame to get well above 300 pounds if he wants to be a full-time interior DL at the next level, or he can shape his body and be a strongside end around 280 pounds if that's what he wants. He shows good burst off the ball to provide interior pass-rush, and he can use upper-body strength or lateral quickness (plus a swim/rip suite of moves) to shed offensive linemen fairly quickly. He can stand up vertical on the snap, rather than maintaining leverage (which he'll have to work on if he wants to find the same levels of success against college-caliber competition), and that knocks him back at times, slowing down his rush. He does have the tenacity and speed to chase down plays in the backfield, though. As his body continues to develop, he has high potential on the interior.