New Virginia Tech football offer: Traevon Dunbar

Dunbar's offer comes after a mid-week visit last week, so he's had a chance to build some familiarity with the Hokies (and shown the initiative before knowing that they'd offer him). He's been to the two in-state programs, Clemson and South Carolina, the most, but neither has issued him a scholarship offer at this point. Virginia Tech is in good early shape with him, but if his star continues to rise, that will only be the first phase in remaining in the mix, rather than a slam-dunk opportunity to be a finalist in the end.