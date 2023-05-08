New Virginia Tech football offer: Tra'Mar Harris
Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati Winton Woods 2024 wide receiver Tra'Mar Harris. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Harris has named Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue as a loose top three, but a player who is still picking up major-conference offers is unlikely to be set on that group as finalists. The Hokies have worked hard to get a little bit more involved in the Cincinnati area (and Southwest Ohio more generally), and while there haven't been many results to speak of, a bit of familiarity could help. Harris is likely to camp in Blacksburg this Summer, and getting that look at campus could be helpful for a kid who intends to make this a longer process. He's taken past visits to Cincinnati and Ohio State though neither has offered - so an opportunity from either of them could be tough to beat out.
Game breakdown
Harris has good size for the position (though he'll get even stronger before seeing the field in college) and is a smooth runner who isn't afraid of making plays in tight areas or settling into holes in zone defenses. He shows a strong ability to adjust for passes that are off his frame, and he is able to secure those passes quickly to shift into yards-after-catch mode. He's not a true blazer at the high school level, but uses his ability to shrug off tacklers without losing much speed to turn plays upfield for big gains. He's a possession receiver with some big-play upside.
Film
