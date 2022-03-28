New Virginia Tech football offer: Tosin Babalade

Babalade comes from the talent-rich DeMatha program that is a crucial piece of being a recruiting power in the DC area. It's also a program that has given the Hokies struggles in recent years (though it's warming up on the hoops side, which can help, and the staff hosted a handful of players from the program over the weekend, too). Getting Babalade on a visit to campus should be feasible this Spring - he's been to Rutgers, UNC, Maryland, and a couple others - and that should help the Hokies show that they're serious about being a recruiting factor in the DMV, not just paying lip service.