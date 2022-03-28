New Virginia Tech football offer: Tosin Babalade
Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2023 offensive lineman Tosin Babalade. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Mississippi, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Buffalo, Connecticut, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo
The latest
Babalade comes from the talent-rich DeMatha program that is a crucial piece of being a recruiting power in the DC area. It's also a program that has given the Hokies struggles in recent years (though it's warming up on the hoops side, which can help, and the staff hosted a handful of players from the program over the weekend, too). Getting Babalade on a visit to campus should be feasible this Spring - he's been to Rutgers, UNC, Maryland, and a couple others - and that should help the Hokies show that they're serious about being a recruiting factor in the DMV, not just paying lip service.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!