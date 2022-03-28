 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Tosin Babalade
Virginia Tech has offered Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2023 offensive lineman Tosin Babalade. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Mississippi, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Buffalo, Connecticut, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo

The latest

Babalade comes from the talent-rich DeMatha program that is a crucial piece of being a recruiting power in the DC area. It's also a program that has given the Hokies struggles in recent years (though it's warming up on the hoops side, which can help, and the staff hosted a handful of players from the program over the weekend, too). Getting Babalade on a visit to campus should be feasible this Spring - he's been to Rutgers, UNC, Maryland, and a couple others - and that should help the Hokies show that they're serious about being a recruiting factor in the DMV, not just paying lip service.

Film

