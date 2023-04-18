Virginia Tech has offered Hudson (Ohio) 2024 offensive lineman Tommy Ricard. Here's a quick look at him.

Ricard has not been shy about seeing schools that are interested in him, but at this point most of his travels have been focused in the Midwest. The Hokies would like to expand their offensive line recruiting board, certainly, but will need to convince Ricard to make the trip from the Akron area down to Blacksburg. If and when that happens, they're a serious threat. But at this stage, his pecking order seems fairly established - and if the likes of Ohio State were to come in with an offer, that's the one program that would leap everybody who's been in the mix. This could be an interesting test of whether Ron Crook's connections to the Buckeye State carry some sway.

