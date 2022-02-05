New Virginia Tech football offer: TJ Metcalf

It may seem like the Hokies' days recruiting Alabama (a state where the combination of "academically eligible" and "has any interest in leaving the SEC" leaves very few prospects to pick over - though slightly better than its neighbor to the West) could be over with the Pry Doctrine, but there's a connection to Metcalf through 2020 signee Kenji Christian, and working those available links is going to be key in keeping VT a national brand, not just a regional one. Metcalf has taken junior day visits to Mississippi State and Penn State, and getting him to town for a spring practice in March or April will go a long way toward establishing the Orange and Maroon as a legitimate contender.